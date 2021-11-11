Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.58. 112,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,343. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.40. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.65% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $68,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.