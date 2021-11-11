Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share.
Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.58. 112,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,343. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.40. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09.
MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.
About Madison Square Garden Sports
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.