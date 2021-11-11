Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $43.00 at Truist

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 117.18%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.