Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 5,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.