Man Group plc Buys 10,669 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Repligen worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Repligen by 33.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $263.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.98. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,252 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

