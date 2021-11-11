Man Group plc Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,875 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

TYL opened at $534.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average of $463.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $549.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

