Man Group plc Increases Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Man Group plc lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

