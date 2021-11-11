Man Group plc Increases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Man Group plc grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $355.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.39. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.41 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

