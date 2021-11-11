Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Man Group plc grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 86.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,697,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 72.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,201,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,375,000 after buying an additional 504,184 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cerner by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

CERN stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

