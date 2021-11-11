Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Man Group plc grew its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,496.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

CHDN stock opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.36 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

