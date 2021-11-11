Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,132 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Popular were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Popular by 2,353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,638 shares of company stock worth $5,534,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

