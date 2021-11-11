Man Group plc Sells 1,050 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $263.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average of $229.22. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $269.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

