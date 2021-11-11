Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £128.53 million and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. Manolete Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

