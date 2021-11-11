Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.20, but opened at $37.28. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 8,596 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09.
MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
See Also: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.