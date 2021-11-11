Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.20, but opened at $37.28. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 8,596 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,113.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $5,760,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $1,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 50.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 43,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.