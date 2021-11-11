Marc Ostryniec Sells 10,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00.

BigCommerce stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

