Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $85,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

