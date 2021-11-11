Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,204 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mariner LLC owned about 0.37% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $102,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.98 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

