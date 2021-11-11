Mariner LLC Has $42.50 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $42,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,581 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $265.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $282.87. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.50.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

