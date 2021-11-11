Mariner LLC Has $73.83 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,689 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $169.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.23. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

