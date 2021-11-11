Mariner LLC Purchases 6,853 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $225.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

