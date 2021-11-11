Mariner LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.76% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $69,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.