Mariner LLC Sells 40,027 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,027 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $56,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

