Mark Partin Sells 12,500 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $1,611,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Partin sold 3,957 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $496,484.79.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Partin sold 3,543 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $444,221.34.

On Monday, October 11th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $588,550.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $841,078.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $102,942.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $602,750.00.

Shares of BL opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $22,931,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

