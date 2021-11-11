Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $124,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.