Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

LON MKS opened at GBX 231.16 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.60 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.50 ($3.08). The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.24.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

