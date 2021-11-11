MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires New Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 825,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.84% of Jumia Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $559,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 60.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 60.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 10,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,260. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

