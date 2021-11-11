MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,983 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.08% of VMware worth $54,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,173 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $201,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of VMware by 17.4% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1,174.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,723 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.80. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,583. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.08 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.26.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

