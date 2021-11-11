MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $44.83 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,852 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.35% of Cboe Global Markets worth $44,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after buying an additional 147,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,884. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

