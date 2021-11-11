MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $65.40 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.4% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $65,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $73.71. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,958. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,408,211 shares in the company, valued at $404,101,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,157,841 shares of company stock worth $77,978,619. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

