MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,792 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $34,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 275,137 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the second quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.65. 7,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

