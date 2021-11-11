Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $69,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,378,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $686,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,264 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 111.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,177,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,086,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $275,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.68.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

