Marshall Wace LLP Buys 375,634 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 264.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,634 shares during the period. Etsy makes up approximately 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $106,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,721,045. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $248.58 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.13 and a 200-day moving average of $199.67.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

