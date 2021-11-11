Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 634,329 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.56% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $104,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $4,031,489 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.

NYSE CRL opened at $387.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

