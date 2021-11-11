Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Carvana worth $54,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after buying an additional 316,844 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

Carvana stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.91. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $193.37 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,698 shares of company stock worth $72,361,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.