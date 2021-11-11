Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 694,778 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2,796.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 694,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Consolidated Edison worth $51,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

NYSE ED traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

