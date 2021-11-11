Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 341,006 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $73,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

