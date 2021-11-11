Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 156,442 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,442 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services comprises approximately 0.7% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.36% of Universal Health Services worth $165,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

