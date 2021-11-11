Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $134.49 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176,422 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $134,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 705.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.32. 2,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

