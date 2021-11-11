Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $217.57 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 253.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,557 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $217,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $162.95. 30,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.