Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 235.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,833,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286,838 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $82,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $155,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 140,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,816,359. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

