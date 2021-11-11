Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 174,382 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $62,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after acquiring an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,955. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. Constellium’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.