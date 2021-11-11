Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 2,057,903 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,396,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,057,903 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $99,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,185,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

