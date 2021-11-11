Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 486,070 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486,070 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.25% of IHS Markit worth $111,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of INFO traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $124.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $131.40.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

