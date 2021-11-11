Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Purchases C$32,310.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,686,560.

TSE MRE opened at C$10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.50. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.31 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The stock has a market cap of C$876.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.38.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.