Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 1-Year High at $296.59

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $296.59 and last traded at $296.47, with a volume of 7728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.20.
MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
