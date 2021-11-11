Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 1-Year High at $296.59

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $296.59 and last traded at $296.47, with a volume of 7728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.20.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

