Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Million (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $51,926.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 68.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,724.37 or 0.07268435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00087546 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00089516 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

