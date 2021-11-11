Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $8,380,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Materialise by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Materialise by 193.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 224.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Materialise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.