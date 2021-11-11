MAV Beauty Brands Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$54.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.29 million.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

