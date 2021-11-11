Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $39,000 Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,354,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $16,147,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $16,608,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 37.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Cohu stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

