Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TROX opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

