Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $216.58 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.04 and its 200-day moving average is $194.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

